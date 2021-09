1 / 6

Karenvir Bohra celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his 3 daughters & wife

Ganesh Chaturthi is one happy festival and celebrities across TV and Bollywood are celebrating this festival with great pomp and show. Everyone is welcoming Bappa in their own sweet way and the internet is filled with beautiful pictures of Lord Ganesha. Well, like every year TV heartthrob Karenvir Bohra too welcomed Ganapati in his house but this time there is an addition in his family to join the celebration and that is non-other than his newly born baby girl. Here are some pictures from Karenvir Bohra’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with wife Teejay and their 3 daughters and we bet it will melt your hearts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani