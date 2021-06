1 / 6

Broken Me

KARD's BM is one of the most influential figures in the global music industry, enjoying popularity all across the globe for his incredible musicality, sense of humour, and of course, his extraordinary visuals. He's also a source of much-needed inspiration and hope to millions who identify with his own story of inner conflict and struggle through the years that have led him now to reach this unbelievable dimension. BM has been exploring his personal sense of artistry besides KARD through Soundcloud and more. Now, BM will officially drop his solo debut with the music video for 'Broken Me' produced by none other than Vive Studios and 8PEX, a group of some incredible songwriters and producers which includes BM! In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, BM shared that the music video for Broken Me is actually the OST for a short film produced by Vive Studios, starring none other than Park Eun Seok, also known as Logan Lee from The Penthouse: War In Life. Excitement is high for HIDDEN KARD all over the world for this solo debut has been one of the most highly anticipated for quite a while now. Are you excited for Broken Me?

Photo Credit : News1