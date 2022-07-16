PHOTOS: Introduction to KARD’s BM, J.Seph, SOMIN and JIWOO

1 / 6

KARD

Co-ed group KARD was first announced in December 2016, with four members: BM, J.Seph, SOMIN and JIWOO. The members were revealed with a card-game concept, and the cards that they were assigned formed the group’s name, ‘KARD’. Prior to their official debut, KARD released pre-debut singles, beginning with ‘Oh NaNA’ in December 2016. This was followed by ‘Don’t Recall’ in February 2017, and ‘RUMOR’ in April 2017. The group officially debuted in July 2017, with their first EP ‘Hola Hola’. After more releases, KARD’s first single album ‘Way with Words’ was released in August 2020, along with its title track ‘GUNSHOT’. Following a long break, KARD announced their first full group release in 22 months. This came in the form of their fifth EP, ‘Re:’ with its title track ‘Ring The Alarm’, dropping on June 22, 2022. Today, we’re taking a look at the four talented members of KARD through this special gallery!

Photo Credit : News1