Happy SOMIN Day: 6 times the KARD member swept us off our feet with her charisma

KARD's SOMIN

KARD’s SOMIN turns 26 today! Active in the industry since 2012, SOMIN became a member of the co-ed group KARD in 2016, alongside her fellow members BM, J.SEPH and JIWOO. After releasing three pre-debut single, KARD officially debuted in July 2017, with their mini album ‘Hola Hola’. The following year, SOMIN featured in a special version of SUPER JUNIOR’s song ‘Lo Siento’, along with her fellow KARD member, JIWOO. In the same year, SOMIN also took part in a variety program, ‘Next Beauty Creator’. SOMIN is also active on YouTube, where she shares her fashion and beauty tips, as well as vlogs about her daily life and stories about interesting moments shared with her fellow KARD members. SOMIN recently made a comeback with KARD, through their fifth mini album ‘Re:’. To celebrate SOMIN on her special day, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the KARD member!

Photo Credit : News1