Unique sarees wore by Bollywood actors on-screen

The Bollywood industry showcases stories of many different types and provides people from all around the world with great entertainment. In today’s generation, people don’t only watch movies to pass their time and have some fun but they also get really inspired by the on-screen character that the Bollywood stars play on the big screen. Be it the way they walk, talk or even dress for that matter, these Bollywood fans aspire to look like these actors and even speak like them. Some of the very popular Bollywood stars have made a mark for themselves in this industry with the great work that they have done, especially in specific songs and movies. From the earlier days till today, the Indian audience loves to see glamour in Bollywood movies where the actors are dressed uniquely and differently as they shake a leg to the beats of their songs. It is from these Bollywood movies that have proved that a saree can be worn in many different and stylish ways and it often happens that the sarees worn by Bollywood actors in classic songs and movies have gained a lot of attention. Here are pictures of some of the most talked-about sarees worn by Bollywood stars. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : YouTube