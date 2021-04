1 / 8

Pictures of Bollywood celebrities walking the ramp

Bollywood is one of the biggest movie industries in the world. The actors impress the audience with their performances in the movies. These celebrities have successfully created a huge fanbase for themselves and that is the reason why many people from different fields of work want the popular Bollywood actors to be the face of their brands. Most of the times, the best designers get huge Bollywood stars to walk the ramp as the showstoppers wearing their outfits. Often, making a Bollywood celebrity walk the ramp also helps the designer and their collection to be a success. Here are some of the popular Bollywood actors who walked the ramp and looked gorgeous in outfits that were specially designed for them. Read ahead to take a look at celebrities who nailed the ramp walk.

Photo Credit : Getty