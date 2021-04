1 / 8

Bollywood celebrities flaunting their natural beauty

Bollywood is one of the biggest movie industries in the world. The actors are constantly travelling, shooting and working for different projects at the same time. When the lockdown was imposed in 2020 and again in 2021, due to the pandemic, these celebrities got a lot of time to be at home and do activities that they like but don’t usually have the time to do like cooking, playing with their children, gardening, etc. One thing that the fans of these Bollywood actors noticed during this time was that many celebrities went “unfiltered” with their photos. For actors, it was a good time to let theur skin breathe without any makeup and chemicals. Many celebrities shared pictures of themselves with no-makeup during that time. Here are pictures of Bollywood actors going unfiltered as they flaunt their natural beauty on the social media. Read ahead to take a look at these pictures.

