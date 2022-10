Celebs spotted

Malaika Arora turned a year older today. She is clearly aging like a fine wine and her pictures prove it all. The birthday girl is celebrating her special day with her close ones. Her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor returned back to Mumbai to be with her. He was shooting in the UK for his next with Bhumi Pednekar. On Sunday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and others were seen arriving for Malaika's birthday lunch.