20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Everytime Laal Singh Chaddha actress left fans speechless with her sass

A look at times Bebo unleashed her inner Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, she is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She is very well known for her sense of fashion and the diva that she is. Her aura and attitude are impeccable and she is indeed the epitome of beauty, grace and confidence! With an exciting lineup of films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha, multi-starrer Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2, she is the most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Bebo has always been a style icon for the country and is a favourite of the fashion world as well! In an interview, she said, "Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." Recently, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about how she always prefers comfort in her outfits. Mrs Khan said, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be. Speaking of which, the actress has completed 20 years in the industry today! She has been one of the most loved and celebrated stars in the country and will always be an iconic star! All her characters from Poo, Geet, Chameli to Mahi have been loved and her dialogues remain iconic till date. While Poo is loved for her sassy antics, here's a look at times Bebo was an off-screen Poo and left fans speechless with her witty attitude.

Photo Credit : Instagram