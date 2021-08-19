From 3 Idiots to Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa: Bollywood movies that depict the perfect college life

1 / 6

Bollywood movies showcasing the perfect college life

Bollywood has showcased stories of people from every walk of life. From movies like Slumdog Millionaire, where the plot revolves around a boy who rises from the slums of India to become to millionaire with his hardwork, to movies like Student of the Year, where the plot of the movie revolves around students who come from rich families and they face issues while trying to fit in the society, Bollywood movies have always depicted stories of different people. The only aim of the filmmakers is to make the audience feel connected with the story so that they can relate with the story. One of the most common topics, which the audience relates with are the college days. Here are Bollywood movies that depict the perfect college days making the audiences glued to their seats. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube