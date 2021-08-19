From 3 Idiots to Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa: Bollywood movies that depict the perfect college life

Bollywood has showcased stories of people from every walk of life. From movies like Slumdog Millionaire, where the plot revolves around a boy who rises from the slums of India to become to millionaire with his hardwork, to movies like Student of the Year, where the plot of the movie revolves around students who come from rich families and they face issues while trying to fit in the society, Bollywood movies have always depicted stories of different people. The only aim of the filmmakers is to make the audience feel connected with the story so that they can relate with the story. One of the most common topics, which the audience relates with are the college days. Here are Bollywood movies that depict the perfect college days making the audiences glued to their seats. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa revolves around a group of college students who are unaware of the fact that there is an Indian Army Captain amongst them, who protects them from the terrorists.
3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, showcases the life of three students studying at India’s top-most engineering college, but have a baggage of different things that have happened in their lives.
Wake Up Sid is a romantic comedy directed by Ayan Mukherji that revolves around a college student who believes in living his life to the fullest, but faces a difficult time deciding what he wants to do in his career after graduating.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti received a lot of love from the audience as the movie depicts a group of college students who are forward-thinking and brats, but have a sense of a true patriot in them and act upon it when the time comes.
Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa is an Abbas Tyrewala’s directorial, which went ahead to become a blockbuster movie, as the audience were awestruck with the friendship and relationship of college students.