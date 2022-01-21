5 Celebrity couples who had inter-faith marriages

Love indeed sees no caste or religion, and Bollywood celebs have proved it time and again. Celebrity couples have never shied away from showcasing their love and have tied the knot with their special person without paying heed to the negativity. For some, it was indeed a battle, while for others it was a cakewalk. Here's a look at 5 such celebrity couples who proved that love has no boundaries.
Bollywood's king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan fell in love with Gauri Chibber who came from a Hindu Brahmin family. The strong resistance and disagreements from Gauri's family could not stop them from loving each other. The two tied the knot in 1991.
These lovebirds of Bollywood are yet another great example of inter-faith marriage. While Riteish is a Maharashtrian Hindu, Genelia is a Mangalorean Catholic. The two tied the knot in 2012 and had a dual wedding ceremony in both Christian and Maharashtrian style.
The next to join the list are Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan who after being in a relationship for a long time tied the knot in 2014. The two first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009 and fell for each other.
Saif and Kareena's marriage was one of the most talked-about weddings of B-town. While many thought that the diva will change her religion after marriage, Kareena just like her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore set an example by not changing her religion.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got hitched in 2008. The two met each other in 2006 through a common friend and soon fell in love.
