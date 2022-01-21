5 Celebrity couples who had inter-faith marriages

1 / 6

Bollywood couples who had inter-religion marriage

Love indeed sees no caste or religion, and Bollywood celebs have proved it time and again. Celebrity couples have never shied away from showcasing their love and have tied the knot with their special person without paying heed to the negativity. For some, it was indeed a battle, while for others it was a cakewalk. Here's a look at 5 such celebrity couples who proved that love has no boundaries.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram