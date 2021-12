3 / 5

Pout queens!

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG pout queen of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. But when you are BFF's with her the first you gotta learn is that perfect pout, right? Well, Amrita Arora can be seen acing her pout game in this selfie.

Photo Credit : Amrita Arora/Instagram