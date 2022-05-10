5 PHOTOS that showcase Kareena Kapoor Khan’s strong bond with her extended family

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bond with extended family

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the industry for years. She continues to dominate the headlines with her projects and personal life. From choosing a woman-centric role in ‘Heroine’ to essaying a bread-earning woman in ‘Ki & Ka’, Kareena contributed her part in breaking stereotypes in society. She also became an inspiration for millions during her pregnancy days. The Bollywood queen has not only given us an incredible list of movies, but she has become quite popular in every corner of social media. Apart from her journey in Bollywood, Kareena has been nailing every role of her life, be it a mother, a wife, a daughter, or a sister. She is often seen taking out time amid her busy schedule for her family. From grand birthdays to family functions to holidaying in a foreign land, Kareena manages to maintain a balance between her professional and personal life. The Begum of Bollywood keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile by sharing a daily dose of her fun life with Taimur and Saif to her family gatherings and party pictures with her sisters and friends. Here are five priceless pictures of Kareena with her extended family.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram