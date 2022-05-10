5 PHOTOS that showcase Kareena Kapoor Khan’s strong bond with her extended family

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bond with extended family

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bond with extended family

    Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the industry for years. She continues to dominate the headlines with her projects and personal life. From choosing a woman-centric role in ‘Heroine’ to essaying a bread-earning woman in ‘Ki & Ka’, Kareena contributed her part in breaking stereotypes in society. She also became an inspiration for millions during her pregnancy days. The Bollywood queen has not only given us an incredible list of movies, but she has become quite popular in every corner of social media. Apart from her journey in Bollywood, Kareena has been nailing every role of her life, be it a mother, a wife, a daughter, or a sister. She is often seen taking out time amid her busy schedule for her family. From grand birthdays to family functions to holidaying in a foreign land, Kareena manages to maintain a balance between her professional and personal life. The Begum of Bollywood keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile by sharing a daily dose of her fun life with Taimur and Saif to her family gatherings and party pictures with her sisters and friends. Here are five priceless pictures of Kareena with her extended family.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram

    Sister Banter

    Sister Banter

    Kapoor sisters were seen chilling together. Cousins Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima, Nitasha, and Anissa posed for the camera

    Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Instagram

    Kareena's get together with family

    Get together with family

    Kareena joined her extended family including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Reema Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain for a get together. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “La Familia”.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram

    Grand Birthday bash

    Grand Birthday Bash

    Kareena Kapoor celebrated Randhir Kapoor's 75th b'day with Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Taimur Ali, and others.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram

    Eid al-Fitr

    Eid al-Fitr

    To celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Kareena and Saif hosted a small get-together with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    New Year celebrations

    New Year celebrations

    Kareena Kapoor rang in the New Year with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram