5 PHOTOS which showcase Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s sibling bond

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor’s sister moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share an extremely close bond with each other. Both actresses have made an undeniable mark in the world of Hindi cinema. They have each proved their acting prowess on the silver screen time and again. Apart from films, the sisters also keep their fans engaged and entertained on social media. They often treat them to little sneak peeks of their life on their Instagram spaces, while the latter keep coming back for more. When it comes to Kareena, her candid pictures with her family Saif, Taimur, and Jeh Ali Khan always grab fans’ attention. Karisma too shares pictures of her two children, Samaira and Kiaan. The two Kapoor sisters also love spending time with each other! Be it a get-together with their BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, a family dinner with their extended family, or a quick getaway to the Maldives, Kareena and Karisma always have each others’ backs and are often spotted together. Let us then have a look at 5 such pictures of Kareena and Karisma which showcase their adorable sibling bond!

Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram