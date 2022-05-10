5 PICS of Kareena Kapoor from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding that prove she's the 'Family Woman'

1 / 6

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s five family moments from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding which will make you go aww.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who has aced the art of striking a balance between personal and professional life. Be it doing some remarkable work on the big screen to enjoying quality time with her family, Bebo has been nailing every role given to her. In fact, ever since Kareena made her debut on social media, the Jab We Met actress has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of her love-filled moments with her family and loved ones. Recently, the Kapoors witnessed a big event in their family wherein Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. It was an intimate ceremony in Mumbai which was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. Amid this, Kareena, who is quite active on social media, was also seen winning hearts with her style statements. In fact, she also made sure to spend time with her loved ones too. Here’s a look at some of her beautiful pics from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding:

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla