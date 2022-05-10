5 PICS of Kareena Kapoor from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding that prove she's the 'Family Woman'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who has aced the art of striking a balance between personal and professional life. Be it doing some remarkable work on the big screen to enjoying quality time with her family, Bebo has been nailing every role given to her. In fact, ever since Kareena made her debut on social media, the Jab We Met actress has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of her love-filled moments with her family and loved ones.
Recently, the Kapoors witnessed a big event in their family wherein Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. It was an intimate ceremony in Mumbai which was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. Amid this, Kareena, who is quite active on social media, was also seen winning hearts with her style statements. In fact, she also made sure to spend time with her loved ones too. Here’s a look at some of her beautiful pics from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding:
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked stunning in her pink coloured classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree, was seen watching over her younger son Jeh in a candid pic which has our heart.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Kareena treated fans with a cute family pic wherein she was seen posing with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. Interestingly, Saif and his kids were seen twinning in a pink kurta with white trousers. It appeared to be a candid pic as Bebo tried bringing everyone together for the pic.
Kareena was seen posing with her sisters Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at the wedding and the ladies looked stunning in their heavily embroidered ethnics.
Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
The Jab We Met actress was all smiles as she posed with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her cousins making for a perfect groom squad at Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.
Kareena’s expressions were unmissable as she held Jeh while posing with the newlywed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and the entire Kapoor clan for a perfect family pic.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app