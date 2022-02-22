5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the most stylish mother

Published on Feb 22, 2022
   
    Best of Kareena Kapoor's fashionable looks

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter right from the start of her acting career. Be it her choice of films or sartorial picks, the diva always makes sure to carve her own path and makes heads turn. Kareena's style is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment with her looks. Scroll down to check out how she is hands-down the most stylish and well-dressed mother in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Fitness freak

    There is no denying that the diva is one of the fittest mothers in B-town. She made headlines several times with her maternity athleisure looks motivating moms-to-be to take care of themselves.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Bold and beautiful

    This throwback picture from Kareena's maternity fashion look book comprising a one-shoulder olive green dress featuring a bold thigh-high is a must-have for all the moms.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Kaftan diaries

    Kareena Kapoor's go-to outfit to lounge in is a kaftan and her Instagram is proof of it. The diva loves slipping into comfy kaftans when she is holidaying or chilling at home. She even flaunted several kaftans and took the maternity fashion to next level during her second pregnancy.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Always beautiful in black

    For the Christmas holidays, Bebo wore a gorgeous one-shoulder black dress and kept it classy with a statement necklace.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Cool vibes

    Seen sitting in a peaceful place, the actress was dressed in a white shirt tucked into white ripped jeans. Elevating the entire look, she donned a hat and earthy brown embellished boots.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram