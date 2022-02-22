5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the most stylish mother

1 / 6

Best of Kareena Kapoor's fashionable looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter right from the start of her acting career. Be it her choice of films or sartorial picks, the diva always makes sure to carve her own path and makes heads turn. Kareena's style is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment with her looks. Scroll down to check out how she is hands-down the most stylish and well-dressed mother in Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram