5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved black is her colour

Being a celeb is all about being always under media scrutiny, isn’t it? Clearly, our celebs have to be on top of their style game every time they step out. Interestingly, some celebs tend to dish out major style goals be it with the gym look or the red carpet look. One such celeb is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry be it for her acting skills and impressive line of work.
Besides, Kareena is also known for her stunning fashion statements. The diva makes sure to send the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city be it for an event or a casual outing. As Bebo never miss a chance to dish out major style goals, she has an inclination towards the black colour and often slays in the black outfits. So, today we bring you some of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics wherein she has proved that black is truly her colour.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kareena had her style game on point as she wore a black well-fitted top which she had paired with a black blazer and cream-coloured trousers. She completed the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and her red lip colour added to her panache.
Bebo was clicked in an all black outfit as she was seen making her way out of the airport. She had completed her look with a cream-coloured hat and sunglasses.
She had opted for an all black athleisure look as she stepped out in the city. In the pic, Kareena was wearing a black jacket paired with matching capri pants. She completed her look with white sleepers and was carrying her coffee mug.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
This pic is from Kareena’s pregnancy diaries wherein she was winning hearts in her black gown as she flaunted her pregnancy bump. She also had her make-up game on point.
The diva made a statement in her all glammed-up avatar as she wore a black shoulderless outfit at an event. She was indeed a sight to behold as she posed as the perfect beauty in black.
