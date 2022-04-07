5 times when BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora & Amrita proved they were true buddies

1 / 6

Best Buddies

Bollywood is known for the hottest couples, but there’s one group in the film industry that has always managed to grab the limelight. Yes, we are talking about the most stylish girl gang of Bollywood- the Kapoor and Arora sisters. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor sure know how to keep their work and personal life balanced. They often take out time from their busy schedules and meet each other shelling out major friendship goals for fans to follow. Undoubtedly, they have all stood by each other through ups and downs. Apart from giving BFFs goals, they are known for their impeccable sense of style. Every time they step out together, they make sure to spread their magic. From pampering to teasing each other to going out on dinner dates and shopping, the Bollywood buddies often spend quality time together. Kareena, Amrita, Karisma, and Malaika also ensure to treat their fans with interesting glimpses every time they catch up. Their strong bond proves that some genuine friendships can also exist in the industry as well. Here are five beautiful instances when the divas proved they were true buddies.

Photo Credit : Instagram