/
/
/
6 times Kareena Kapoor Khan raised the glam quotient with her stunning ramp appearances
6 times Kareena Kapoor Khan raised the glam quotient with her stunning ramp appearances
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs to introduction! The diva is a stunner and there is no denying that. Check out some of her most stunning ramp appearances which will make you fall in love with her all over again.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4489 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 25, 2020 07:20 pm
1 / 7
Kareena Kapoor Khan's STUNNING red carpet looks
The superstar of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She brought a storm of the internet recently as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 Million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her nap time moments with her BFFs and sharing Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! With a career span of over two decades, she rules the hearts of the audience and has truly created a niche for herself. She is one of the most bankable and sought after actresses currently and enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. Apart from being a versatile actor, the diva has an impeccable sense of style and nails every look with ease. She has an aura around her that makes everyone's hearts swoon. If you are a Bebo fan you will surely agree that the star mom is also the epitome of glam and glitz and leaves everyone speechless with her red carpet and ramp appearances. Speaking of that, here are her six ramp looks which will leave you absolutely stunned!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Effortlessly gorgeous
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing as she walked the ramp wearing a bottle green body sculpting gown.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
One hell of a stunner!
An all - black gown donned looked smoking hot as the actress let her hair down and teamed it with tinted makeup. She opted for a bold lip colour in order to match her attire.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Royalty vibes
Dressed in a gold lehenga and blouse with intricate designs on it, Kareena looked stunning as she walked for designer duo Falguni and Shane. She looked every bit royal and her stunning hair makeup stole the show.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Beauty in white
Kareena turned showstopper for her close friend and favourite designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Kenya. She looked ethereal in a beautiful designer lehenga. Kareena’s makeup was kept simple and she styled her look with slicked-back hair.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 7
Beauty personified
The diva turned showstopper for ace designer Monisha Jaising at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. We cannot take our eyes off this diva as she made heads turn with her stunning walk.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 7
Captivating beauty
She is indeed the epitome of grace and beauty.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment