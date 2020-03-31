7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan shared no makeup photos and showed off her flawless skin

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan's no makeup pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looks gorgeous even without makeup. After a long wait, Bebo recently made her debut on Instagram. The actress' social media posts are funny and all about love. From adorable pictures of Taimur to sweet moments with hubby Saif Ali Khan and photos with her girl squad and more, Bebo's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. The actress keeps sharing her no makeup photos on Instagram and is also praised by her million followers for flaunting her natural beauty. In an interview with Vogue, Bebo revealed that she drinks lots of water and tries to maintain a healthy, balanced diet. When asked about a home remedy, Bebo revealed that she is not someone who relies on facials. For her, the best home remedy is honey as it cleans and softens her skin. The actress further mentioned that she applies a light layer of honey to her skin and massages it for a few minutes. Having said that, check out Bebo's no makeup photos shared by her on social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram