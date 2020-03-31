Home
7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan shared no makeup photos and showed off her flawless skin

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looks gorgeous even without makeup. Today, check out Bebo's no makeup photos shared by her on social media.
  • 1 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's no makeup pics

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looks gorgeous even without makeup. After a long wait, Bebo recently made her debut on Instagram. The actress' social media posts are funny and all about love. From adorable pictures of Taimur to sweet moments with hubby Saif Ali Khan and photos with her girl squad and more, Bebo's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. The actress keeps sharing her no makeup photos on Instagram and is also praised by her million followers for flaunting her natural beauty. In an interview with Vogue, Bebo revealed that she drinks lots of water and tries to maintain a healthy, balanced diet. When asked about a home remedy, Bebo revealed that she is not someone who relies on facials. For her, the best home remedy is honey as it cleans and softens her skin. The actress further mentioned that she applies a light layer of honey to her skin and massages it for a few minutes. Having said that, check out Bebo's no makeup photos shared by her on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Sleeping beauty

    Bebo looks gorgeous sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Sunkissed

    Bebo captioned this snap as, "Girls just wanna have sun."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Beyond beautiful

    The Begum looks beyond beautiful in this no makeup, no filter snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    So pretty

    "My favourite co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's pillow," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Glowing skin

    The actress has got flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Gorgeous

    In this snap, Bebo looks beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

