8 Photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs prove they are the coolest girl gang in town

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes herself, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora is the coolest girl gang in Bollywood. Here's a look at their unmissable photos!
652 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes herself, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora is the coolest girl gang in Bollywood. The ladies have seen each other at their best as well as at their worst. It's nothing to wrong to say that their friendship is one of a kind. The ladies who no matter how busy they are due to their professional commitments, often take time out to spend quality time with each other and give others some major friendship goals. Be it accompanying each other during family functions or events and parties, they are always there for each other. It is always wonderful to see them share an amazing bond. As we all know, Bebo made her debut on Instagram. The Veere Di Wedding actress received a warm welcome from everyone including her BFFs. We are certainly looking forward to seeing Bebo's girl squad's photos and videos on her Instagram. Well, as Bebo, Lolo, Malaika and Amrita Arora continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their photos that prove they are undeniably one of the coolest girl squad in town.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The ladies love to twin and have fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Party all night

    Party all night

    Here's a throwback pic from their one of their parties!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Diwali bash

    Diwali bash

    This beautiful snap from their Diwali celebrations screams friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The Kapoor and Arora sisters always have their style on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Kisses and love

    Kisses and love

    This is one of the most relatable snaps of the divas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Coolest girl squad

    Coolest girl squad

    This one is from their recent get together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We miss Malaika Arora in this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

