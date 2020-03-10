/
8 Photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs prove they are the coolest girl gang in town
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes herself, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora is the coolest girl gang in Bollywood. Here's a look at their unmissable photos!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes herself, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora is the coolest girl gang in Bollywood. The ladies have seen each other at their best as well as at their worst. It's nothing to wrong to say that their friendship is one of a kind. The ladies who no matter how busy they are due to their professional commitments, often take time out to spend quality time with each other and give others some major friendship goals. Be it accompanying each other during family functions or events and parties, they are always there for each other. It is always wonderful to see them share an amazing bond. As we all know, Bebo made her debut on Instagram. The Veere Di Wedding actress received a warm welcome from everyone including her BFFs. We are certainly looking forward to seeing Bebo's girl squad's photos and videos on her Instagram. Well, as Bebo, Lolo, Malaika and Amrita Arora continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their photos that prove they are undeniably one of the coolest girl squad in town.
Twinning and winning
The ladies love to twin and have fun.
Party all night
Here's a throwback pic from their one of their parties!
Diwali bash
This beautiful snap from their Diwali celebrations screams friendship goals.
Style on point
The Kapoor and Arora sisters always have their style on point.
Kisses and love
This is one of the most relatable snaps of the divas.
Coolest girl squad
This one is from their recent get together.
Picture perfect
We miss Malaika Arora in this snap!
