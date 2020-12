1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for bindi knows no bounds

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. She knows how to dress and impress extremely well. No matter what the event is, Kareena always dresses up impeccably and we have enough proof of it! The beautiful actress, as we know, is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. She is currently creating a lot of buzz because of her pregnancy fashion. From donning beautiful dresses be it bodycon or floral to a perfect desi outfit and flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump, Kareena is absolutely slaying it! She is active on Instagram and keeps sharing her mesmerising photos and also flaunting her OOTD, proving that her maternity style is on point. Talking about Instagram, a few weeks ago, Bebo shared a beautiful picture of herself and it soon went viral. In the above picture, she can be seen dressed in a white desi outfit. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress can also be seen flaunting her love for bindi. She captioned the picture as, "There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it." Now, this isn't the first time Bebo has shown her love for bindi. There has been multiple times when she added a bindi to her desi look and made hearts flutter. Speaking of that, we have compiled some of her best bindi looks that we love.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram