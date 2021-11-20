Adorable PHOTOS of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan that will make you go ‘aww’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood once again back in the month of February, this year. Initially, the celebrity couple were keen on keeping their baby away from the public eye to protect his private identity. However, within a span of few months, the Khan family themselves began sharing pictures of the little munchkin. Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second son have now become the fan’s new favourite kid. The little boy often makes public appearances with his mom and day. Every time Jeh Ali Khan’s photo surfaces online, the internet breaks leaving fans swooning over his cuteness. Recently, he was spotted at the Airport alongside his family and netizens went gaga once again upon seeing him. Hence, here we have curated adorable photos of the star kid with his family.
On the special occasion of Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a stunning family photo along with husband Saif Ali Khan and her two kids. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.”
Here, little Jeh Ali Khan can be seen playing with his father Saif Ali Khan in their home garden.
To celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the entire elite family jetted off to the Maldives and this photo of the family comes from the same vacation. While sharing the photo, Kareena said, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year, aunt Karisma Kapoor wasn’t behind to spend some quality time with the little munchkin. While sharing a cute photo of Jeh, Karisma wrote, “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light.”
Jeh Ali Khan had boatloads of fun on half-sister Sara Ali Khan’s birthday and the above photo is a testimony to it.
