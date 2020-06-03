/
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika & others, looking at actors post workout ‘sweaty’ PHOTOS
We all know that Bollywood stars are obsessed with working out and staying fit and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the actors and their post workout sweaty mirror selfies and photos. Take a look!
Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her 'pouty' post yoga selfie
Be it Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Alia Bhatt, among others, it is no surprise that these Bollywood stars are obsessed with staying fit. Despite busy shooting schedules, Bollywood stars make sure to hit the gym to stay fit and fabulous and shed all the extra calories. Amid the lockdown since everyone is quarantined at home, however, that hasn’t deterred them from working out as they have been working at home and terrace. Now besides the umpteen going to the gym photos, what always catches our attention is their sweaty mirror selfies that stars never forget to click post their workout sesh. And therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of celebs and their post workout selfies which has them show off their sweat and glow. While Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes sure to click a pouty selfie post her yoga sesh, Alia, too, sometimes clicks a mirror selfie to show off the sweat and glow. Also, another celeb who makes sure to turn a sweaty post-workout selfie into a classy one is Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt's post workout mirror selfie is on point
Raazi actor Alia Bhatt's post workout mirror selfie is a sight for sore eyes and often, the actress makes sure to click her sweaty selfies and share with her Instafam
Deepika Padukone shows us how to pose post workout
Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone shows us how to pose post a rigorous workout sesh and while sometimes, she clicks a selfie showing off her post workout glow, on other days, Ranveer Singh turns photographer for wife
Priyanka Chopra Jonas post workout mirror selfie is a treat to the eyes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is here to motivate you to hit the gym amid lockdown because her post workout selfie is something that will surely dole out quarantine workout goals for you
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and whenever the Kabir Singh actor posts a post workout mirror selfie, it goes viral in no time
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is everyone's man crush and whenever he posts a post workout selfie, it simply makes us go weak in the knees
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan is a fitness freak and while prior to lockdown, he used to get papped outside the gym, nowadays, this Kalank actor is posting his workout selfie for fans
Disha Patani
Disha Patani has one of the most enviable body in B-town and her post workout photos with her trainer cannot be missed
Janhvi Kapoor
Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to hit the gym despite her busy shooting schedule, however, due to the pandemic, since she is quarantined at home, this 22 year old is working out at home
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's love for fitness is known to all and while quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, the Dabangg actor shared a photo post sweating it out at the gym
