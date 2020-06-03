Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika & others, looking at actors post workout ‘sweaty’ PHOTOS

1 / 10

Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her 'pouty' post yoga selfie

Be it Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Alia Bhatt, among others, it is no surprise that these Bollywood stars are obsessed with staying fit. Despite busy shooting schedules, Bollywood stars make sure to hit the gym to stay fit and fabulous and shed all the extra calories. Amid the lockdown since everyone is quarantined at home, however, that hasn’t deterred them from working out as they have been working at home and terrace. Now besides the umpteen going to the gym photos, what always catches our attention is their sweaty mirror selfies that stars never forget to click post their workout sesh. And therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of celebs and their post workout selfies which has them show off their sweat and glow. While Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes sure to click a pouty selfie post her yoga sesh, Alia, too, sometimes clicks a mirror selfie to show off the sweat and glow. Also, another celeb who makes sure to turn a sweaty post-workout selfie into a classy one is Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Instagram