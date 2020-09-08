All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan shared no makeup sun kissed PHOTOS during lockdown and left fans mesmerised

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan's no makeup sun kissed pictures are unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. She has been a part of numerous films. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects or social media posts. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz which also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward for her upcoming project. On the other hand, Bebo also recently announced that she and Saif Ali Khan are expecting her second child. The couple released a statement that reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" The couple further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Ever since announcing her pregnancy news, she has been sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. For the uninitiated, Bebo made her debut on Instagram this year. Since her Instagram debut, she has been sharing many photos and videos and giving fans an insight into her life. She also made several public appearances in the city post pregnancy announcement. Well, going by her social media posts, one can say that Bebo is fond of clicking sun kissed pictures. During the lockdown, she shared many zero makeup sun kissed pictures and left fans mesmerised. Speaking of that, we have compiled all her sun kissed no makeup photos shared by the actress during lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram