Check out these BTS photos of the much awaited movie Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium’s trailer is finally here. The sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium is all about love, learning and acceptance. Irrfan who is currently unwell shared a beautiful video and mentioned he regrets not being there to promote the movie due to his health just a day before the trailer released. The actor shared an emotional video saying, “Hello brothers and sisters. This is Irrfan. I’m here with you and yet I’m not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But my body has been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests with whom I am negotiating with right now. Let’s see where this conversation goes. Whatever happens, I’ll share with you all.” On that note, have a look at these beautiful behind the scene pictures of Angrezi Medium.

Photo Credit : instagram