Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor; 5 pregnant Bollywood actresses who opted for yoga to stay fit

Pregnancy is the most beautiful experience a couple can ever be part of. While the good news brings joy and happiness to one’s life, the journey of being a mother is not that easy. A woman not only goes through various mood swings, but her physical, emotional, and mental health also gets affected during the period. However, our Bollywood actresses kept themselves fit with yoga and busted many myths around pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Lara Dutta, many celeb moms tried to spread awareness on physical and mental health through social media. Whether it was opting for healthy and natural meals or working out regularly, stars kept motivating their fans with their salubrious lifestyles. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, many actresses opted for Prenatal yoga. For the unversed, it is considered to be super effective and helps one increase strength, and ability. It also eliminates stress and promotes good sleep. However, it is always suggested to consult a doctor to perform prenatal yoga during pregnancy. Here are 5 actresses who opted for yoga to stay fit during pregnancy.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
During her pregnancy, Soha Ali Khan focused on strength training workouts to keep her body and baby fit.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her husband Virat Kohli who helped her perform a headstand. The actress practiced regular Yoga during her pregnancy.
Kareena Kapoor become an inspiration for millions of moms-to-be. Her regularity in yoga kept her mind and body fit.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Throughout her journey, Kalki attempted to spread the importance of healthy food and exercise during pregnancy. She stayed fit and inspired many to opt for yoga.
Photo Credit : Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Lara, in an old interview, stated that she continued with her gym and yoga workouts throughout her pregnancy to ensure faster recovery post-delivery.
Photo Credit : Lara Dutta instagram
