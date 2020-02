1 / 6

Best Photos of the week

The week of a lot of glamourous happenings finally comes to an end. From actor Armaan Jain’s big fat Punjabi wedding which was attended by almost all the famous actors of Bollywood to some power-packed performances of legends like Shah Rukh Khan -Gauri Khan to Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain’s performance, we got to witness a lot of couples turn out for this wedding. Also, the Internet broke when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl 2020. Millions of memes appreciating their performances flooded the internet. Today have a look at these best pictures of the week which broke the internet as well as surprised us.

Photo Credit : Getty/Viral Bhayani