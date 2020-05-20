/
/
/
BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the epitome of sass and glamour; Check PHOTOS
BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the epitome of sass and glamour; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar share a truly precious bond of friendship. Check out the duo's best photos together which shell out friendship goals.
Written By
Ekta Varma
12960 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 20, 2020 10:06 pm
-
1 / 17
-
2 / 17
-
3 / 17
-
4 / 17
-
5 / 17
-
6 / 17
-
7 / 17
-
8 / 17
-
9 / 17
-
10 / 17
-
11 / 17
-
12 / 17
-
13 / 17
-
14 / 17
-
15 / 17
-
16 / 17
-
17 / 17
Add new comment