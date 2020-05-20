Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the epitome of sass and glamour; Check PHOTOS

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the epitome of sass and glamour; Check PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar share a truly precious bond of friendship. Check out the duo's best photos together which shell out friendship goals.
12960 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 17
    Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar shared a frame

    Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar shared a frame

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar's friendship is one of the most talked-about bonds in B-town. Their friendship goes a long way. From being Kareena's mentor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Kareena being a regular at his home and chat show's couch to their endless glam photos on social media and phone calls, they are the epitome of friendship goals. The duo is often seen together at parties, events, red carpets to their children's playdates. Kareena and Karan have had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the past. However, they are now thick of friends and how! Karan often shares their most glam photos on his Instagram that take the internet by a storm. On a chat show, when asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat? Karan responded, “Kareena. She is fun, fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.” Kareena is always supportive of the filmmaker's work and vice-versa. When the cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years, Bebo was there at the event by her friend's side. When asked what Karan means to her as a friend, Kareena reportedly stated that the filmmaker is an exceptional part of his life and in many WhatsApp groups. He is also her partner in crime and also her go-to person when she has to gossip about the industry. Elaborating further, she added, “I can probably stand here and go on about him for hours. As we all know, he’s written his introduction himself. He has praised himself, he’s made sure that we all know there’s no one better than him. But the truth is, we all know that there’s no one better than him.” Speaking of that, here are the duos' best photos together that truly define friendship!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 17
    Throwback to Bebo's birthday

    Throwback to Bebo's birthday

    Karan shared this adorable selfie on her birthday with the birthday girl!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 17
    Karan with her favourite girl

    Karan with her favourite girl

    "With my fave girl!" wrote the father of two.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 17
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This is indeed a perfect selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 17
    Squad goals

    Squad goals

    The ace filmmaker captioned this starry photo as, "Shaadi squad continues!!!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 17
    Too much talent in one frame

    Too much talent in one frame

    When Kareena, Karan and Ranbir Kapoor clicked a selfie-and made us wish for a movie starring these two superstars helmed by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 17
    A selfie every filmy bug would like to photobomb

    A selfie every filmy bug would like to photobomb

    Do you also want to be a part of this starry AF photo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 17
    With their little munchkins

    With their little munchkins

    The one where Bebo and Karan posed with their sons Taimur and Yash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 17
    Ki & Ka

    Ki & Ka

    The filmmaker posted this picture and wrote, "Ki and Ka, I am the AND!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 17
    Insta worthy

    Insta worthy

    Alia, Karan and Bebo pose for a snap together! Are we the only ones who want to see Alia & Kareena on Karan Johar's chat show together?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 17
    Perpetual posers

    Perpetual posers

    When Bebo and Karan posed with the Nawab himself, Saif Ali Khan!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 17
    Posers for life

    Posers for life

    Alia, Karan and Bebo look glam as ever in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 17
    With the Kapoor sisters

    With the Kapoor sisters

    The One where Karan posed with the Kapoor sisters!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 17
    Posing for the shutterbugs

    Posing for the shutterbugs

    They are the epitome of fashion and glam!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 15 / 17
    All dressed up

    All dressed up

    Flashback to the time Bebo & KJo twinned in black and looked extremely stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 17
    One with the whole gang

    One with the whole gang

    This picture will make you miss your home parties with BFFs amid lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 17
    Posing with Gauri Khan

    Posing with Gauri Khan

    BFFs Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with Gauri Khan for this picture perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos
Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from \'NickYanka\' to twin your outfits & slay in style
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from 'NickYanka' to twin your outfits & slay in style
When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn\'t stop gushing over his new look
When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn't stop gushing over his new look
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s PHOTOS with the actor\'s parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau\'s family
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement