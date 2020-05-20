BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the epitome of sass and glamour; Check PHOTOS

1 / 17

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar shared a frame

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar's friendship is one of the most talked-about bonds in B-town. Their friendship goes a long way. From being Kareena's mentor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Kareena being a regular at his home and chat show's couch to their endless glam photos on social media and phone calls, they are the epitome of friendship goals. The duo is often seen together at parties, events, red carpets to their children's playdates. Kareena and Karan have had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the past. However, they are now thick of friends and how! Karan often shares their most glam photos on his Instagram that take the internet by a storm. On a chat show, when asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat? Karan responded, “Kareena. She is fun, fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.” Kareena is always supportive of the filmmaker's work and vice-versa. When the cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years, Bebo was there at the event by her friend's side. When asked what Karan means to her as a friend, Kareena reportedly stated that the filmmaker is an exceptional part of his life and in many WhatsApp groups. He is also her partner in crime and also her go-to person when she has to gossip about the industry. Elaborating further, she added, “I can probably stand here and go on about him for hours. As we all know, he’s written his introduction himself. He has praised himself, he’s made sure that we all know there’s no one better than him. But the truth is, we all know that there’s no one better than him.” Speaking of that, here are the duos' best photos together that truly define friendship!

Photo Credit : Instagram