From calling her beauty with brains to born star, check out Kareena Kapoor's 5 statements about Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with Sara Ali Khan and there's no denying it! As we look forward to seeing them together, here's a list of things Bebo has said about the Simmba actress.
1303 reads Mumbai
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's 5 statements about Sara Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with Sara Ali Khan and there's no denying it! Sara is Saif Ali Khan and his first wife and actress Amrita Singh's daughter. Bebo is Sara Ali Khan's step-mother. On Koffee with Karan, Sara revealed that she never calls the Good Newwz actress 'Choti Ma' or 'Kareena Aunty.' When asked her the reason behind it, Sara said that Bebo herself told the Kedarnath actress, ''You have a mother and you have a great mother and what I want is for us to be able to be friends." Recently, Sara Ali Khan made her debut on stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show 'What Women Want." The beautiful actresses happily posed together before the interview. Time and again, Sara has mentioned that she is a huge fan of Bebo and that she still can't believe Bebo is her stepmom. On several occasions, Bebo has also opened up about her bond with Sara. As we look forward to seeing them together, here's a list of things Bebo has said about the Simmba actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sara is beauty with brains

    We totally agree with it! Sara is just two films old 'Kedarnath and Simmba' but she has managed to win millions of hearts. In an interview, Bebo was asked about Sara. The Veere Di Wedding actress said that Sara is a deadly combination of beauty and brains.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sara is like my best friend

    In an interview with Filmfare, Bebo said that Sara is like her best friend. She further added by saying, "She's my bar hopping partner. I enjoy my equation with her."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    On her first meeting with Sara

    On Karan Johar's show 'Koffee with Karan', Kareena recalled her first meeting with Sara. She said, "At the trial of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sara came dressed in "You Are My Sonia" outfit with her mom wanting to meet me because she was a huge fan." How sweet!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sara is a wonderful actor

    In an interview with a leading daily, Bebo went on to say that she's confident Sara will make a wonderful actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sara is a born star

    Bebo also called Sara a born star. When she was asked about Bebo's debut project, Bebo said Kedarnath will be a superhit. For the uninitiated, Kedarnath starred Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It received a great response from the audience.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

