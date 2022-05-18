Celebrating birthday to making sandcastles, 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she is a beach babe

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 release Refugee, has given us several hit movies. Besides, the Pataudi Begum has also been making heads turn with her impressive style sense. On the other hand, when Kareena made her debut on Instagram, it was a treat for the fans as ever since then Bebo has been sharing adorable pics from her family moments, on set fun, love-filled moments with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and more.
Apart from this, Kareena also shares glimpses of her vacations with her loved ones. From going on a family trip to having fun with her girl gang, the Jab We Met actress aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. Kareena is, undoubtedly, a travel buff who doesn’t miss out on a chance to head for a quick vacation as and when possible. But did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beach babe and loves heading for beach vacations? Well, these pics are a proof:
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
In this cute pic, Bebo was seen joining her time swimming win the beach as she held her sons Taimur and Jeh close to her. This pic perfectly captured their fun moment and spoke volumes about their love.
Kareena, who loves spending time with her son Jeh, was seen building sandcastles with the little munchkin during their beach vacation. In the pic, the Heroine actress was seen wearing a black bikini.
Another adorable pic from Kareena’s beach album had the actress holding Jeh in her arms. She was seen kidding the baby for a candid click. Bebo was seen dressed in black and pink beachwear and the blue waters of the beach served as the perfect background of the pic.
This pic was clicked during Kareena and Karisma’s recent beach vacation with their respective kids. Both the actresses were seen sitting by the beach with their kids as they enjoyed the beach view.
Kareena also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration at the beachside. In the pic, she was enjoying a walk at the beach with Saif, Tim and Jeh while enjoying the sunset and had ‘Happy Birthday’ written in the background.
