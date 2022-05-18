Celebrating birthday to making sandcastles, 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she is a beach babe

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan beach pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 release Refugee, has given us several hit movies. Besides, the Pataudi Begum has also been making heads turn with her impressive style sense. On the other hand, when Kareena made her debut on Instagram, it was a treat for the fans as ever since then Bebo has been sharing adorable pics from her family moments, on set fun, love-filled moments with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and more. Apart from this, Kareena also shares glimpses of her vacations with her loved ones. From going on a family trip to having fun with her girl gang, the Jab We Met actress aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. Kareena is, undoubtedly, a travel buff who doesn’t miss out on a chance to head for a quick vacation as and when possible. But did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beach babe and loves heading for beach vacations? Well, these pics are a proof:

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram