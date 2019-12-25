/
/
/
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan getting mired in controversies with other actresses
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan getting mired in controversies with other actresses
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable actresses of Bollywood. She is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Good Newwz. As we look forward to her upcoming film, let's take a look at times she got mired in controversies with other actresses.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3692 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 25, 2019 11:45 am
1 / 6
Bebo's controversial moments
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable actresses of Bollywood. She is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to hit the theatre screens on December 27, 2019. With success, comes controversies and Bebo's life is no exception. She has been a part of several controversies over the years. Her fights with some of the leading divas in the industry have always been the talk of the town. Right from global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to her former BFF Esha Deol, Bebo has been in the news due to her feud with some of the top divas from the industry. As we all know, Bebo never hesitates to speak her mind and this gave way to controversies as well. However, Bebo has never stopped being herself. As we look forward to her upcoming film Good Newwz, let's take a look at times she got mired in controversies with other actresses.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
2 / 6
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Though PeeCee and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now good friends, there was a time when they shared a bitter relationship. For the uninitiated, on Koffee with Karan, Kareena called PeeCee's accent fake. She said, "Where does she get that accent from?" When PeeCee later made an appearance on KWK, she gave a befitting reply and said, "The same place where her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) gets it from."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Bipasha Basu
Post their fight, Bipasha and Kareena have managed to distance themselves from each other. The two got into a fight on the sets of Ajnabee. During their fight, Bebo called Bipasha "Kali Billi." Bipasha called out Bebo for being racist and called her behaviour childish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Ameesha Patel
Much to our surprise, Bebo was supposed to make her debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, but she rejected it. Ameesha Patel was later cast in the same. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai became a huge hit. When asked Bebo about it, she said that in some portions, Ameesha had pimples & dark circles on her face. That didn't go down well with Ameesha.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Heroine' was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She turned it down due to her pregnancy. Bebo was offered the role and she shined in it. However, she was compared with the Bachchan bahu. Addressing the comparison, Bebo said, "There's no point in comparing me to Aishwarya, we're from two different generations."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Esha Deol
Kareena Kapoor and Esha were once BFFs. The B-town divas also worked together in LOC Kargil and Yuva. However, due to reasons known only to them, Bebo and Esha are not as good friends as they were back then. Apparently, after their fallout, Esha had also invited Bebo to her wedding which she didn't attend.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment