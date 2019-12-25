Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan getting mired in controversies with other actresses

1 / 6

Bebo's controversial moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable actresses of Bollywood. She is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to hit the theatre screens on December 27, 2019. With success, comes controversies and Bebo's life is no exception. She has been a part of several controversies over the years. Her fights with some of the leading divas in the industry have always been the talk of the town. Right from global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to her former BFF Esha Deol, Bebo has been in the news due to her feud with some of the top divas from the industry. As we all know, Bebo never hesitates to speak her mind and this gave way to controversies as well. However, Bebo has never stopped being herself. As we look forward to her upcoming film Good Newwz, let's take a look at times she got mired in controversies with other actresses.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani