Jeh Ali Khan’s pictures that have set the internet on fire

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the wife of Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry. She has successfully achieved great heights in her career and been on0e of the highest-paid and A-listed actors for over two decades. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story started when the two got to know each other better during the shooting of their movie, Tashan. After being in a relationship with each other for many years, the celebrity couple tied the knot with each other on October 16, 2012. In 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan. He is considered one of the most adorable celebrity children and fans (including the media) couldn’t stop following the child. Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second baby boy on February 21, 2021, fans have been waiting to see pictures of little Tim’s younger brother. Here are all the pictures of the new addition to the Nawab family that will definitely leave you in “awe”. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla