Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, find out what the actors are up to in their homes

Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, find out what the actors are up to in their homes

Do you know what Bollywood celebrities are doing in this Corona quarantine time away from their hectic shooting schedule and travel? Find out here.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    What are celebs upto during their quarantine time?

    What are celebs upto during their quarantine time?

    Corona noble virus has caused a drastic in the entire world. The outbreak first started in the most populated country in the world, China and then it started affecting the rest of the world, Until now state wise in India, Maharashtra is on high alert for this virus. Most of the corporates have shut down their offices, schools have been shut down to avoid the outbreak of the disease which spreads through contact. Bollywood celebrities too have been in quarantine for some time and avoided going out for work. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan quoting it as " Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram" Just like Kareena several other celebs have been spending a good amount of time at home too. Today find out what Bollywood celebs are up to during their quarantine time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Rhea Kapoor

    Rhea Kapoor

    Rhea Kapoor is using this time to cook herself some home made soups suggested by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay and Twinkle were seen chilling together at home. The actor-turned-author took to Instagram to share two photos of chilling at home amidst the virus scare with the Laxmmi Bomb star. In the first photo, we get to see the writer holding a glass of Gin and enjoying a lazy afternoon in her house garden.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    The stunning actress who was busy with the shoots of a dance reality house is sharing some me time in her house and she shared a picture of herself quoting" "Love in the time of corona #covid19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan herself shared her picture quoting she will be busy Instagramming during her stay at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of her pet Gino and her self spending some quality time. The actress who is often traveling a lot for work is back in the US and urged everyone to stay at home and be safe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan is busy reading his books during this stay at home time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is busy arranging her home in this period and even shared a picture of her wardrobe clearing most of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut: Actresses who are obsessed over THIS new trend; Find out what it is
Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut: Actresses who are obsessed over THIS new trend; Find out what it is
Sara Ali Khan: From making fun of herself to banter with siblings, 5 times the star was relatable AF
Sara Ali Khan: From making fun of herself to banter with siblings, 5 times the star was relatable AF
Mira Rajput: Bold red lips to dewy makeup look, beauty looks we need to steal from Shahid Kapoor\'s wife
Mira Rajput: Bold red lips to dewy makeup look, beauty looks we need to steal from Shahid Kapoor's wife
Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor\'s house
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement