Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Saif Ali Khan, celebs' recommended books to read during the pandemic
Coronavirus has led all of us to a quarantine session. While working from home, many of us are looking for ways to spend this time. Here we have a list of celebs' recommended favourite books that will make great reads this season.
Ekta Varma
Updated: March 17, 2020 06:01 pm
Book recommendations for this quarantine season
Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. From stepping out in masks to posting about it on their social media, celebs are doing their best to spread the safety message amongst their followers. This has widely affected the schools and colleges which have been shut down. Meanwhile, most of the organisations have given their employees a work from home in order to avoid the possibilities of any infections. The thing that we crave the most in this quarantine time is something fun to spend our time with ease. While many of like to binge watch shows and movies, ardent book lovers have the time of their life as they can fulfil their reading wish list. Many of the celebs took to Instagram to share how they are spending their quarantine. While the diva of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Saif reading and her scrolling through Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared during his live stream how he is spending his time working out. Fitness freak, of course! On that note, check out celebs' favourite books to read at home.
Deepika Padukone
In a chat with IANS, Deepika revealed her favourite book, She said, I read The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini and I really liked it. It's a wonderful book."
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda said, "My favourite book is 'Papillon' by Henri Charriere. It's a very old book about prison escape. Then I like 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho and there are a number of others." We will surely be adding this to our reading list!
Saif Ali Khan
In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the star revealed that Alfred Hitchcock’s The Three Investigators is his all time favourite and a book that shaped his identity.
Sonam Kapoor
The Aisha star is an avid reader. She also once started a series of #WeekendReads on her Instagram in which she used to read a book during the weekends and post pictures of the books on her Instagram story for her fans to get motivated and start reading. Her favourite book she had mentioned was, The Unbearable Lightness of Being written by Milan Kundera.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The superstar of Bollywood got into the habit of reading after getting married to Saif Ali Khan who is known to be an avid reader. In a chat with The Times of India, she revealed, "Right now, I am reading The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson! I couldn’t put the book down. I am obsessed with finishing it." The book is a psychological thriller.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Her answer for "Your favourite book is?" in a Rediff.com interview was Letters from a Father to His Daughter by Jawaharlal Nehru. She was very close to her father, and the book choice reflects that.
Shraddha Kapoor
The Baaghi 3 star recently took to her Instagram to share her book recommendation. She uploaded a snap of the book titled The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy.
Varun Dhawan
"Currently, I am reading Ravi Subramanian’s If God Was A Banker and I found it very interesting," revealed the actor in an interview with MiD-Day
Alia Bhatt
In a cover with Elle, Alia Bhatt suggested a book named The Power Of Habit: Why We Do What We Do In Life And Business. She suggested it to everyone struggling with change.
Katrina Kaif
The beauty took to her Instagram to share her find, "All The Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr.
Anushka Sharma
The actress admitted that The Catcher In The Rye is definitely on the top of her bookshelf.
