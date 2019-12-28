Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood

Home
Check out the top 10 pictures from the social media vault which invited controversies, created trolls and at the same time received a lot of support and love from the internet users.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: December 28, 2019 06:19 pm
    Bollywood has never got this interesting and seen some of the impressive moments in the last decade. Be it in terms of marriage, a star kid being born, newfound love, or death, this decade has witnessed everything. Thanks to social media due to which pictures went viral. From sharing to reposting to being the talk of the town, the memories captured in the last 10 years in the film industry would be cherished for a lifetime. While Sridevi’s shocking death left us with remorse, Taimur’s birth and his adorable pictures stormed the internet making all of us go crazy for him. Check out the top 10 pictures from the social media vault which invited controversies, created trolls and at the same time received lot of support and love from the internet users.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 11
    Jacqueline Fernandez’s expression at Sridevi’s funeral 

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s expression at Sridevi’s funeral 

    At Sridevi’s funeral last year, Jacqueline Fernandez was heavily criticised on social media as she was spotted smiling. The star actress was photographed at the venue where several other celebrities came to pay their last respects. "Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral? Smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show your USELESS formalities,” a Twitter user posted while sharing a picture of the actress from the funeral.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Taimur’s social media debut 

    Taimur’s social media debut 

    Just after Taimur’s birth, he made the most number of news that anything else in the country, after his picture took the internet by storm. The tiny tot has been surrounded by the paparazzi ever since and the media leaves no opportunity to keep him in the limelight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's selfie

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's selfie

    When Kareena shared a selfie of herself with her newborn child, the entire nation was in awe after looking at Taimur. The new star kid had already become the talk of the town and has always been the favourite star kid for the shutterbugs since then

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Deepika and Vin Diesel's photo 

    Deepika and Vin Diesel's photo 

    The Instagram post of Deepika where she posted a photo with Vin Diesel dropped hints for the netizens that she may be cast in Vin Diesel’s XXX- Xander Cage Returns. Deepika wasn’t aware that she had already bagged a role for the movie. Both the star celebrities have been fond of each other and very supportive of each other’s work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan friendship goals 

    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan friendship goals 

    Shah Rukh and Salman Khan were the best of friends in Bollywood before the big fight which erupted in 2008. However in 2013, both the actors maintained civil terms at an Iftar Party. On 2015, when SRK took to twitter to share a picture of himself with Salman Khan, it went viral. The photograph took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Virushka Wedding 

    Virushka Wedding 

    Anushka Sharma’s and Virat Kohli’s wedding was no less than a fairy tale existing for real. Their wedding photos broke the internet. ‘Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey’, was the caption on Virat Kohli’s social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra’s makeup controversy during ‘Mary Kom’ movie 

    Priyanka Chopra’s makeup controversy during ‘Mary Kom’ movie 

    The makeup and prosthetic artist Mark Garbarino claimed that the makers never paid him for his time and efforts spent on creating Priyanka’s Mary Kom look. Just when Priyanka’s make up during her movie ‘Mary Kom’ became the talk of the town, an email from the makeup artist invited fresh controversies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    When Priyanka Chopra met Narendra Modi 

    When Priyanka Chopra met Narendra Modi 

    In 2017, star lady Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin and shared photos of her meet on social media captioning "Thank you for taking the time to meet me. Such a coincidence to be in Berlin at the same time.” Priyanka’s photo went viral not only for meeting the PM, but for the fact that she wore a short dress to the meeting.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 10 / 11
    Bollywood stars group-fie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

    Bollywood stars group-fie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

    Earlier this year, young Bollywood stars which included Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and several others flew down from Mumbai to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was organised by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain to discuss the contribution of the entertainment industry towards nation-building. The picture became viral within minutes, as the netizens couldn't stop sharing the selfie with funny captions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Malaika Arora’s birthday post for Arjun Kapoor 

    Malaika Arora’s birthday post for Arjun Kapoor 

    On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika took to her social media to post a picture with her boyfriend Arjun to make it official to the world. The photo went viral within minutes and has over 9 lakh likes on the internet. They are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood, and they share amazing chemistry which has grown stronger with time, despite all the social media trolling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

