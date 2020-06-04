Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan's proposal TWICE? Here's their filmy love story

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are undeniably the most royal and loved couples in the industry. At the HT Summit in New Delhi last year, Kareena revealed that it was Akshay who was the first person to know that she had feelings for Saif. Not just this, Kareena even mentioned that Akshay kept it a secret and was a good friend to her. Kareena said, “We had last worked together in Tashan.” Akshay interrupted and said, “Yes, everything started back then only,”(hinting at Saif and Kareena’s romance). Kareena then said, “Actually, that’s the truth. Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif. He did a good job of keeping the secret. He is a good friend.” Akshay then laughed and added, “It was because Saif’s room was next to my room.” In an interview last year, Bebo revealed how Saif was her strongest support system during the lowest times in her career. "It started great - I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to 're-invent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse. So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker," said Kareena. The fans are in absolute awe of the couple as they address them as 'Saifeena.' Here's walking you through the beautiful love story of the royal couple.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
It was on the sets of Tashan that the actors are said to have fallen in love. “I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love.” Kareena once said in an interview.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Just a year into their relationship, Saif decided to get inked to mark his love for Kareena. The tattoo on his forearm spells Kareena's name in Hindi and made headlines when it was first spotted.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bebo said in an interview that after dating for a while, Saif and she decided to move in together. "We'd been dating for a while when he [Saif] said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.'" My mom was cool with it.
Kareena and Saif made an official appearance on the fourth season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. It was one of the most loved episodes on the show and the couple's chemistry was beyond wonderful.
Photo Credit : Hotstar
The couple was holidaying in Paris when Saif decides to propose marriage to Kareena. When Saif finally popped the question to Bebo rejected him twice. On a talk show, Bebo had revealed that the first proposal happened when they were at a bar and the second one when they were at Notre Dame Church.
Interestingly, Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed his mother Sharmila Tagore in Paris, when she was shooting for the film ‘An Evening in Paris’. Kareena eventually said yes and the couple went on to have a glamorous wedding.
The couple had a great lavish wedding attended by all their close friends and family. The wedding carnival of this power couple kick-started with a grand sangeet ceremony. The terrace party was held at Kareena’s Bandra residence. The next chapter of the wedding celebration was marked by the colour of henna. The Mehendi ceremony was coupled with a private dinner for family and friends, which took place in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The duo tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The wedding was one of the most talked-about ceremonies of the year and it was attended by the couple's closest families and friends. Even Saif and Amrita's elder daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan looked surreal at the ceremony.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The proud papa-to-be himself announced this news and gave all Saifeena's fans a reason to rejoice. Here's how Saif declared this happy news, "My wife and I would like to announce that we are expecting our first child in December. We would like to thank our well-wishers for their blessings and support and also the press for their discretion and patience."
After months of giving her fans major maternity style inspiration, The couple welcomed their first baby, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Within hours of the big moment, Saif and Bebo's pictures took over the internet. In case you are living under a rock, Taimur is a viral sensation and the most popular star kid in the country!
Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.
Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement
Add new comment