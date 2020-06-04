Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan's proposal TWICE? Here's their filmy love story

1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's LOVE Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are undeniably the most royal and loved couples in the industry. At the HT Summit in New Delhi last year, Kareena revealed that it was Akshay who was the first person to know that she had feelings for Saif. Not just this, Kareena even mentioned that Akshay kept it a secret and was a good friend to her. Kareena said, “We had last worked together in Tashan.” Akshay interrupted and said, “Yes, everything started back then only,”(hinting at Saif and Kareena’s romance). Kareena then said, “Actually, that’s the truth. Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif. He did a good job of keeping the secret. He is a good friend.” Akshay then laughed and added, “It was because Saif’s room was next to my room.” In an interview last year, Bebo revealed how Saif was her strongest support system during the lowest times in her career. "It started great - I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to 're-invent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse. So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker," said Kareena. The fans are in absolute awe of the couple as they address them as 'Saifeena.' Here's walking you through the beautiful love story of the royal couple.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani