Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; Best Couple THROWBACK photos

Here is a list of some of the most loved Bollywood couples from Diwali parties and celebrations throughout the years.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these Diwali throwback photos of Bollywood couples

    Check out these Diwali throwback photos of Bollywood couples

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is an example of how nothing can come in the way of a woman's professional life when she is career-oriented. The actress who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan has been spotted daily stepping out for her projects and shoots in the city. The actress wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan last month in Delhi. While Saif is currently shooting for his next Bhoot Police, co-starring Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in Dalhousie, Kareena has been sharing the updates of her Radio Show What Women Want season 3 where she talks about a lot of important issues today with celebrities. "I’ve been keeping myself so busy during this pregnancy that Saif always says ‘You’ll have this baby in Mehboob Studios!’ My friends are constantly teasing me and telling me to calm down and do less. But knowing me, don’t be surprised if I head straight from the hospital to a shoot. I think I’ll definitely be fully back to work one month after my baby is born." shared the actress when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan. Ever since the Bollywood diva has debut on social media our feeds are blessed with her Kapoor and Khan family's insights during various festivities. As Diwali is right around the block, we have pictures of the Nawab and Begum along with several other Bollywood couples. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan's instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also host one of the best Diwali parties in BTown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' adorable Diwali at their Los Angeles home.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's royal look for Diwali last year.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

    Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

    Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu's off white and pink co ordination won hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's regal avatar never fails to amuse us.

    Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu's instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Kajol and Ajay Devgn

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn

    How cute is this throwback picture of the Devgns?

    Photo Credit : Kajol's instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fun-filled pictures never fail to break the internet.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in their Royal avatar at last year's Diwali party.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's twinning in pink with son Aarav is too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    The lovebirds displaying their affection in front of paparazzi will bring a smile to your face.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

