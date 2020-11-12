Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; Best Couple THROWBACK photos

1 / 11

Check out these Diwali throwback photos of Bollywood couples

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an example of how nothing can come in the way of a woman's professional life when she is career-oriented. The actress who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan has been spotted daily stepping out for her projects and shoots in the city. The actress wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan last month in Delhi. While Saif is currently shooting for his next Bhoot Police, co-starring Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in Dalhousie, Kareena has been sharing the updates of her Radio Show What Women Want season 3 where she talks about a lot of important issues today with celebrities. "I’ve been keeping myself so busy during this pregnancy that Saif always says ‘You’ll have this baby in Mehboob Studios!’ My friends are constantly teasing me and telling me to calm down and do less. But knowing me, don’t be surprised if I head straight from the hospital to a shoot. I think I’ll definitely be fully back to work one month after my baby is born." shared the actress when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan. Ever since the Bollywood diva has debut on social media our feeds are blessed with her Kapoor and Khan family's insights during various festivities. As Diwali is right around the block, we have pictures of the Nawab and Begum along with several other Bollywood couples. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan's instagram