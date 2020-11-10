Advertisement
Diwali 2020: A look at the most iconic PHOTOS from Bollywood parties over the years

Given the fact that this Diwali is going to be different, here are a few best and memorable pictures from Bollywood Diwali parties.
  • 1 / 15
    Memorable photos from Bollywood Diwali parties

    Bollywood Diwali parties always create a huge buzz for multiple reasons. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and enjoy the parties to the fullest. As we know, few Bollywood celebs are known to host grand Diwali parties. From the Bachchans, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities leave no stone unturned to make the festival a memorable one every year. From Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan and Kriti Sanon, we have seen many celebrities come together during these Diwali parties and bond with each other. Diwali is just around the corner and as we know, this year, it's all going to be different. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Bachchans and Ekta Kapoor have cancelled their plans to host Diwali parties. Given the fact that this Diwali is going to be different, here are a few best and memorable pictures from Bollywood Diwali parties.

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur

    Sidharth shared this pic on Instagram and captioned it as, "Do dost ek hi plate se Khate hai...usse pyaar badta hai #adityaroykapoor #Bachchans #Diwali #party #fun #food #amazing #delicious #warm."

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    The fun group pic

    Sonakshi Sinha and Hrithik Roshan's expressions steal the show in this one.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    The BEST Diwali pic

    Bipasha Basu shared this photo and wrote, "Amazing Diwali night with my fav @bachchan ,Ash, Sunju , @rockstar100 and @iamksgofficial."

    Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Picture perfect

    Do you wish to see Kriti Sanon and SRK in a movie?

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Amazing

    This pic of the Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon,and Malaika Arora is too beautiful for words.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Raveena captioned this pic as , "With all the bachas I’ve seen grow up @ananyapanday @anshulakapoor @shraddhakapoor #shanayakapoor"

    Photo Credit : Raveena Tandon Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Twinning and winning

    Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are looking pretty in yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    The best trio

    Ananya is a big fan of Alia Bhatt. Ananya and Tara Sutaria made their Bollywood debut together with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2.

    Photo Credit : Dharma Productions Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Festive fun

    This pic of Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra is too cute. Who wants to see Alia and Deepika in a movie together?

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Fun times

    This picture will definitely make you miss the Bachchan's Diwali bash this year.

    Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    The iconic duo

    This picture speaks volumes about SRK and Kajol's great friendship.

    Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Stunning and how!

    Sophie Choudry and Pooja Hegde are looking drop-dead gorgeous in this throwback snap. Also, Karan Tacker is looking dapper as always.

    Photo Credit : Sophie Choudry Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Awwdorable

    Look at how cute Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur are looking in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Family goals

    This candid pic of the Kapoor family is indeed frame-worthy.

    Photo Credit : Anshula Kapoor Instagram

