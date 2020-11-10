/
/
/
Diwali 2020: A look at the most iconic PHOTOS from Bollywood parties over the years
Diwali 2020: A look at the most iconic PHOTOS from Bollywood parties over the years
Given the fact that this Diwali is going to be different, here are a few best and memorable pictures from Bollywood Diwali parties.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
63520 reads
Mumbai
Published: November 10, 2020 12:43 pm
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15