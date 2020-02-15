Home
Fashion Wars: Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni to Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, stars who wore similar attire

    When it comes to fashion, Bollywood and Hollywood celebs always make an effort to make stylish appearances. Be it a promotional event or an awards night, celebs are dressed to the nines. Very often, celebrities inspire us by serving stylish looks that become worth noting. However, many times stars also unknowingly end up picking outfits that other celebs might have already worn in the past giving us all a fashion faceoff. If not exactly the same outfit, at times, celebs end up wearing strikingly similar outfits. Some of the B-town and Hollywood divas have a history of wearing outfits similar to those of other divas. Well today, we have compiled a list of celebs who picked up outfits similar to another celeb. Let us know which one you loved the most in the comments section below.

    B-town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impeccable style sense. South actress Samantha Akkineni also has her style game on point. This week, for the success meet of her recently released film Jaanu, Samantha donned a hand-painted silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Her stunning look reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan who wore the same personalized saree having "Bebo" written on it during her film Good Newwz's promotional event.

    During Love Aaj Kal promotions, Sara Ali Khan opted for a metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal. She completed her look with a pair of matching holographic ombre heels. Shraddha, on the other hand, donned a shimmery silver coloured strapless dress and completed her look with shiny black combat shoes and dangle earrings.

    Both Malaika and Ananya have an impeccable sense of style. The ladies know how to add glam to their personal style. The divas were once spotted rocking a neon green pantsuit. Who do you think looked better?

    The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have a different style sense. While we loved how they both pulled off a beautiful red dress, who do you think looked better?

