/
/
/
Fashion Wars: Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni to Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, stars who wore similar attire
Fashion Wars: Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni to Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, stars who wore similar attire
When it comes to fashion, Bollywood and Hollywood celebs always make an effort to make stylish appearances. Today, we have compiled a list of celebs who picked up outfits similar to another celeb.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2244 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 15, 2020 02:53 pm
-
1 / 5
-
2 / 5
-
3 / 5
-
4 / 5
-
5 / 5
Add new comment