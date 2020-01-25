/
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Kangana, Shraddha to Deepika, Kareena, actresses who wore similar outfits
Our Bollywood celebrities always have their fashion game on point. This week, we witnessed many celebs who ended up wearing outfits that have been worn already by other celebrities. Here's a look at the same.
Pinkvilla Desk
January 25, 2020
Our Bollywood celebrities always have their fashion game on point. Be it red carpet events or movie promotions, celebrities are always dressed to the nines. Over the years, many actresses have served us some of the most iconic looks. There are many celebs who are even considered to be fashion icons in Bollywood. Celebs always want to look their absolute best and in doing so, at times, they end up picking up outfits similar to those of other celebs. Yes, many times celebs unknowingly end up picking outfits that other celebrities have already worn in the past. This week, we witnessed many celebs who ended up wearing outfits that have been worn already by other celebrities. Here's a look at the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor
This week, both Kangana and Shraddha were busy promoting their respective movie, Panga and Street Dancer 3D. The diva's promotional looks were on point. For one of Street Dancer 3D's promotional event, Shraddha opted for a grey coloured checkered pantsuit and it reminded us of Kangana Ranaut who opted for a brown checkered pant suit during Panga's promotional event.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja
Both Deepika and Sonam have a different sense of style. The B-town ladies know to add glam to their style. Sonam recently graced designer Jean Paul Gaultier's show. She stunned in a black one-shoulder saree tuxedo and paired it up with statement necklace and small black bindi. Her saree tuxedo look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who also wore a similar kind of outfit during an event.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kiara Advani and Diana Penty
Kiara Advani is one of the beautiful and stylish actresses of Bollywood and so is Diana Penty. Speaking about style, they have an impressive sense of style. Diana recently graced an event for which she wore a sequin saree. Her stunning look reminded us of Kiara Advani who also wore the same saree but paired it up with a different blouse.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Both Deepika and Kareena have an amazing sense of style. Both the actresses always experiments with style. For a recent event, Deepika opted for a suited up like a boss lady. Her stunning look reminded us of Kareena who once opted for a similar outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
