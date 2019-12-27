/
/
/
Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos
Written By
Aditi Giri
2317 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 27, 2019 06:10 pm
Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer movie ‘Good Newwz’ just released today and so far received positive feedback from the public. The story revolves around two married couples who share the same surname, try to conceive a baby with the help of IVF process, but a mistake leads to a series of hilarious encounters for both the couples. All the four stars have been receiving a lot of appreciation, for the story as well as their acting. The avoidable and yet relentless slide into sentimentality bloats a story that works well while staying in comic mode. Well, for scenes that are played on screen, a lot of behind the scene moments are captured which are always fun and look more appealing, as the viewers also get to relive the moments as they see their favourite actors enacting a situation, or reciting a dialogue with errors. We bring you some of the fun moments shot while making the movie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The Batra squad
All the four actors look amazing with their stance
Photo Credit : Instagram
The one with the babies
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh engage themselves in a funny enactment with themselves being the new born kids
Photo Credit : Instagram
The glam girls
Kareena and Kiara look stylish in their outfits for their dance rehearsals
Photo Credit : Instagram
When one of the Batras goes missing
Well, the cast missed Kareena in one of the photo sessions, as they use her picture to make their on-screen family look complete.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying together
All the four stars look glamorous and happy in this frame
Photo Credit : Instagram
