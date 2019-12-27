Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos

Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos

Well, for scenes that are played on screen, a lot of behind the scene moments are captured which are always fun and look more appealing, as the viewers also get to relive the moments as they see their favourite actors enacting a situation, or reciting a dialogue with errors. We bring you some of the fun moments shot while making the movie.
2317 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes

    Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes

    Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer movie ‘Good Newwz’ just released today and so far received positive feedback from the public. The story revolves around two married couples who share the same surname, try to conceive a baby with the help of IVF process, but a mistake leads to a series of hilarious encounters for both the couples. All the four stars have been receiving a lot of appreciation, for the story as well as their acting. The avoidable and yet relentless slide into sentimentality bloats a story that works well while staying in comic mode. Well, for scenes that are played on screen, a lot of behind the scene moments are captured which are always fun and look more appealing, as the viewers also get to relive the moments as they see their favourite actors enacting a situation, or reciting a dialogue with errors. We bring you some of the fun moments shot while making the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The Batra squad

    The Batra squad

    All the four actors look amazing with their stance

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    The one with the babies

    The one with the babies

    Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh engage themselves in a funny enactment with themselves being the new born kids

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    The glam girls

    The glam girls

    Kareena and Kiara look stylish in their outfits for their dance rehearsals

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    When one of the Batras goes missing  

    When one of the Batras goes missing  

    Well, the cast missed Kareena in one of the photo sessions, as they use her picture to make their on-screen family look complete.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Slaying together

    Slaying together

    All the four stars look glamorous and happy in this frame

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kushal Punjabi Suicide: The late actor\'s Wedding Pictures with wife Audrey Dolhen will melt your heart
Kushal Punjabi Suicide: The late actor's Wedding Pictures with wife Audrey Dolhen will melt your heart
Shimla Mirchi star Rakul Preet Singh\'s THESE yoga pics are hard to miss; Check it out
Shimla Mirchi star Rakul Preet Singh's THESE yoga pics are hard to miss; Check it out
Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor\'s life in pictures
Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures
Salman Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE photos of the Dabangg star with his family
Salman Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE photos of the Dabangg star with his family
Erica Fernandes nails the saree look with ease; Check THESE photos
Erica Fernandes nails the saree look with ease; Check THESE photos
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement