Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos

Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer movie ‘Good Newwz’ just released today and so far received positive feedback from the public. The story revolves around two married couples who share the same surname, try to conceive a baby with the help of IVF process, but a mistake leads to a series of hilarious encounters for both the couples. All the four stars have been receiving a lot of appreciation, for the story as well as their acting. The avoidable and yet relentless slide into sentimentality bloats a story that works well while staying in comic mode. Well, for scenes that are played on screen, a lot of behind the scene moments are captured which are always fun and look more appealing, as the viewers also get to relive the moments as they see their favourite actors enacting a situation, or reciting a dialogue with errors. We bring you some of the fun moments shot while making the movie.

Photo Credit : Instagram