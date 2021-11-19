Guru Nanak Jayanti: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Yami Gautam, celebs who offered prayers at Golden Temple

Bollywood celebrities are often caught visiting temples just before the release of their films. Many B-Town celebs are ardent believers and often turn to God's solace at Golden Temple for seeking darshan. The Golden temple which is regarded as the radiant of glory and history, glimmers beautifully during Gurpurab. Bollywood stars have always lent us major reasons and inspiration to celebrate what we believe in wholeheartedly. Here's a collection of adorable pictures of Bollywood celebrities who visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam are one of the most amazing and adorable couples in the Bollywood film industry. The couple visited the iconic Golden Temple recently and looked absolutely charming in the picture from their spiritual outing.
Kangana Ranaut also paid a visit to the Golden Temple in May 2021. The actress shared photos on her social media since it was her first visit with her family.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
Uri actor Vicky Kaushal took blessings at the divine temple in Amritsar when he was shooting for his film Sardar Udham Singh. B-town actor Vicky posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption "Babaji, Mehr Bakshyo!”.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar while she was shooting for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Bebo paid obeisance in the Darbar Sahib on 2nd December 2019.
Photo Credit : Naina Sawhney's Instagram
Lovestruck couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple to seek blessings from the divine on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani's Instagram