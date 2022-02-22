Happy Birthday Jeh: 5 expressions of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son that will melt your hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan's tiny tot turns 1 today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Today on Jeh's first birthday we decided to list down 5 pictures of the cutie wherein he will melt yur hearts with his expressions.
This particular expression is the latest picture that is going viral on social media. Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Jeh dancing and then pausing to give a look towards the camera. Well, this is an expression from that video.
Photo Credit : Saba Pataudi/Instagram
Jeh looks quite happy as he can be seen smiling in the arms of his Aunt Saba Pataudi.
Jeh seems to be confused with what is going on around him in this picture as he steps out of his house in the arms of his nanny.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kids always have a curiosity of what is going on around them and want to observe everything carefully. In this picture it appears as if, Jeh is curiously looking at the paps to understand why are they clicking him.
This was the first time when Jeh was papped. This picture had broken the internet an how! Look at that expression of the baby who looked shocked on seeing so many people around him.