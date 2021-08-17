Jehangir Ali Khan: PHOTOS of the new born prove he is a replica of his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan

Advertisement
Jehangir Ali Khan is a complete carbon-copy of elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, and these pictures will prove the same. Read ahead to know more.
    Jehangir Ali Khan is a carbon copy of elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents again as they welcomed their second baby boy, Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. The celebrity couple who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and have revealed that they now feel like their “family is complete”. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s two little boys have set the internet on fire. When Taimur was born, the infant had a huge fan-following as people were waiting to see one glimpse of Saifeena’s baby boy. After the birth of Jehangir, history is repeating itself as fans and media have constantly been wanting to see the celebrity couple’s second child. As pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second born has been floating around, fans noticed that Jehangir Ali Khan looks like an exact replica of Taimur Ali Khan and here are pictures that will prove the same. Read ahead to know more.

    Randhir Kapoor’s grandchildren

    Randhir Kapoor shares a collage of pictures of Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan of the time the two were born.

    Saifeena’s perfect vacay

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture with her family as they go for a vacation to celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s birthday.

    Mother-son precious moments

    Kareena gets clicked kissing Jehangir on his forehead as she spends precious moments with him.

    Jehangir Ali Khan leaving the internet ablazed

    Bebo’s second born, Jehangir Ali Khan gets clicked as he travels in a car along with his nanny and other family members and his pictures set the internet on fire.

    Jehangir posing with “amma and abba”

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan get clicked posing for the camera holding baby boy, Jehangir Ali Khan in their arms.

