Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan: 5 Reasons why the Laal Singh Chaddha co stars make an iconic pair

Laal Singh Chaddha’s first look came out recently and is already winning hearts. Check out five reasons why we think Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan make an iconic pair.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: February 15, 2020 02:12 pm
    Reasons why Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor make an iconic pair

    Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been one of the most successful and iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood. They have worked together previously in 3 Idiots and Talaash, which went on to win over the critics and audience. It is loosely adapted from the American drama Forrest Gump. Ever since the film was announced, it generated a lot of buzz amongst the audience and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film is directed by the Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and is being produced by Aamir Khan. We will be witnessing Aamir and Bebo together after several years and cannot contain our excitement. On that note, check out five reasons we are super excited to watch this pair.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Their on-screen chemistry

    Bebo and Aamir make a great on-screen couple and share some amazing level of chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    The hat-trick factor

    Laal Singh Chaddha will be their third film together and also a consecutive success together.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is Aamir’s biggest fan

    In an interview with a tabloid, Kareena revealed, “Aamir is as transformative as Tom Hanks. I am his biggest fan. He is the only actor who leaves me tongue-tied.”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Delight for cinema lovers

    Bebo and Aamir have always taken up experimental and challenging roles in their previous films. From 3 Idiots to Talaash, they never fail to surprise us and always come up with something exciting.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Supportive friends make a great pair

    It has been quite a few months since Aamir Khan gave his take on intolerance in India while giving a speech at the Ramnath Goenka Awards in November last year. His comment received a lot of back clash from the audience. However, in an interview with DNA, Kareena openly came out in support of the actor and said that Aamir did not say anything wrong as he was just addressing his wife’s fear and he did not intend to cause any damage.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

