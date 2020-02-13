Home
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spill the secrets of their successful marriage, favourite couple and more

Saif Ali Khan recently graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show and revealed some interesting secrets about their marriage. Check it out.
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been together for over a decade now. They are also popularly known as 'Saifeena' by fans. Saif and Kareena's love story is too cute for words and a total dreamy affair. The two fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan and it was an instant connection. The two have been going strong ever since and are parents to the nation's favourite and most popular kid, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan recently graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want and they had some of the most interesting, hilarious as well as intellectual conversations. Amidst this, they also spilled some secrets about their marriage. Read on as we quote some of their cutest incidents and secrets.

    Saif praised Kareena's organisational and planning skills. He mentioned how Kareena is always in charge of entirely planning their vacations and he is in charge of going and chilling to which Bebo had a whole hearted laugh. He also added about Kareena's amazing time management skills.

    Bebo and Saif spoke about the importance of being supportive, understanding and willing to share roles in a marriage. Citing an example for the same, Bebo mentioned how she single-handedly took care of everything when Saif was shooting for Laal Kaptaan and he does the same when she is working. They are truly the epitome of couple goals.

    The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor also emphasised on the necessity of giving each other space in a marriage and trying to understand your partner's mind space.

    The couple can be of two different professions. However, Saif spoke in length about the importance of respecting and valuing each other's career options, choices and habits. One should support their partners in their passion.

    Contrary to the famous norms that endorse the importance of keeping the spark alive In a relationship, Saif Ali Khan discussed that it is an impossible thing to do. He said the other ideal way to maintain the consistent charm in a relationship would be to go on dates, have a respectful attitude towards the other's choices among other essentials. He quoted, "One should not be too pressurised of keeping the spark alive." and believes that one should not let things become mundane.

    Speaking about their favourite couple and their idea of '#CoupleGoals', they mentioned Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Saif precisely said that he feels they blend in too well and make the perfect ideal couple.

