1 / 6

Photos of the Kapoor family get-togethers

The Kapoor family is known as the 'First Family of Indian Cinema'. They have had four generations working in the movies spending over 93 years in the film industry. Many members of the Kapoor family have had great careers in the film industry as actors, directors or producers. Prithviraj Kapoor was the very first member of this family to begin acting in the Bollywood industry with his debut movie, Be Dhari Talwar in 1928. He is best known for his evergreen movie, Mughal-e-Azam that released in 1960, in which he was cast to play the lead character of the Mughal emperor, Akbar. Prithviraj Kapoor’s son, Raj Kapoor is considered to be one of the greatest actors and directors India has ever had. Raj Kapoor’s sons, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor also made a great career for themselves into the movies and going forward their children, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also started working in the Bollywood industry. Even though the Kapoor family has always been working, they remain true to their roots. Here are pictures of Kapoor family’s get-togethers that will prove they share a great relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram