Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kartik Aaryan walk the ramp: Check out the duo's interesting statements about each other

Bebo and Kartik's interesting quotes about each other

There are many actors who have a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of them is Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan who never shies away from expressing his fondness for Bebo. Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra who celebrated 30 years of his incontestable relevance in Bollywood. Bebo who is known for being one of the stylish divas of Bollywood looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a lehenga choli and sported short hair. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was at his stylish best. He opted for a pyjama Kurta with sneakers. Kareena and Kartik walked the ramp with grace and nailed it again. The duo had earlier turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. The stunning pair's camaraderie had made many fans go gaga over them. The duo created the same magic last night. Bebo and Kartik's fans are wishing for the stars to collaborate soon. As we look forward to it, here are Kartik and Kareena's interesting statements about each other.

Photo Credit : APH Images