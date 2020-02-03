Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kartik Aaryan walk the ramp: Check out the duo's interesting statements about each other

Home
Kartik Aaryan has never shied away from expressing his fondness for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The stunning pair recently walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Here are Kartik and Kareena's interesting statements about each other
    Bebo and Kartik's interesting quotes about each other

    There are many actors who have a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of them is Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan who never shies away from expressing his fondness for Bebo. Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra who celebrated 30 years of his incontestable relevance in Bollywood. Bebo who is known for being one of the stylish divas of Bollywood looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a lehenga choli and sported short hair. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was at his stylish best. He opted for a pyjama Kurta with sneakers. Kareena and Kartik walked the ramp with grace and nailed it again. The duo had earlier turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. The stunning pair's camaraderie had made many fans go gaga over them. The duo created the same magic last night. Bebo and Kartik's fans are wishing for the stars to collaborate soon. As we look forward to it, here are Kartik and Kareena's interesting statements about each other.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    I have a crush on Bebo, said Kartik

    In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik revealed, "I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    On walking a ramp with Bebo

    "It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena," said Kartik.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    On working with Bebo

    Time and again, Kartik has mentioned that he is a huge fan of Bebo as an actress. When asked him about his desire of working with her, Kartik said, "Of course, why not? Let's see hopefully in future we will work together." We can't wait for it to happen!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    He is wonderful, said Bebo

    On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, KJo asked Bebo who is Sara Ali Khan is dating. Bebo answered, "Sara's dating her career." Bebo further added that Kartik is a wonderful guy.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Kartik is massy and classy

    In the same episode, Bebo also went on to say that Kartik is massy and classy.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

