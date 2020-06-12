/
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Jennifer Aniston: Celebs' stellar social media debuts that broke the internet
Social media is a major medium for celebs to interact with their fans and everyone puts their best foot forward. Here's a list of stars who made their social media debut and took the internet by storm.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: June 12, 2020 03:52 pm
Celebs' social media debuts that took the internet by storm
Social media has become a major medium for stars to connect with their fans. Every star makes sure to put their best foot forward and serve their fans with the best content. Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor haven't yet step foot into the Instagram world officially and are amongst the most awaited celebrity debuts on social sites! Meanwhile, some of the debutants on the platform like Will Smith, Jennifer Garner and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines! Ek Tha Tiger star Katrina Kaif talked about being social media friendly stating, "I am still the same person. Whether I go on social media or not has no relevance to the fact that the world and life around us have changed from what it was just a few years back. There was no paparazzi culture, no instant-update culture where everyone knows what everyone else is doing all the time. No one had any idea about others, except when their movie released. This instant access culture has consumed almost the entire society. It’s now a part of the world — whether you go to the airport, you go to a party or you go to a penthouse. There is no way of avoiding it. Like an ostrich in the sand, you cannot bury your head in the sand. They are there. The fact that I am putting up pictures of mine on social platform brings out a certain aspect of me which can be fun, candid or quirky." On that note, here's a list of celeb debuts that took the internet by storm!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan took the world of social media by a storm when she finally made her Instagram debut in March of this year. Within a few months, the diva has crossed 3 million followers. She has been treating her fans with some of her best no-makeup selfies, Taimur's quarantine diaries, her snaps with her girl gang and the most exotic throwback vacation snaps.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The most beautiful star in the industry, Aishwarya Rai's most anticipated Instagram debut was like a rush of joy for her millions of fans! She made her debut in May 2018. Her feed is filled with delightful snaps of her with Aaradhya and her family.
Katrina Kaif
In 2017, it was a crazy riot on Instagram when the gorgeous diva Katrina Kaif made her social media debut with a gorgeous no-makeup vacay snap! From her most stylish looks, party snaps with her BFFs, vacay looks, fitness looks to so much more, her feed is a feast for her fans! Before making her debut, Katrina confirmed the news about joining Instagram to a leading daily, "Yes, I am joining Instagram and my official handle will be my name @KatrinaKaif. I got it. I won’t say how that happened, but I finally got it."
Jennifer Aniston
Making her Instagram debut last year, Jennifer Aniston joined the social media site with a grand entrance. She posted a selfie with the rest of the ‘Friends’ cast. The caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! HI INSTAGRAM.” Her entrance was so dramatic that she crashed the app. She also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram account to reach 1 million followers at five hours and 16 minutes!
Matthew Perry
Since Jennifer aka Rachel Green made her debut, the FRIENDS fandom had to have Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing on Instagram! The star made a banging entry as he took the internet by storm. His account gives the absolute Chandler vibes and makes fans fall in love with him all over again!
Noah Centineo
To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame Noah Centineo's 2018 debut took the fans by a surprise! His Instagram account serves the best content for his fans with his charming snaps, behind the scenes to his holiday photos and shirtless pics!
Julia Roberts
The ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ star joined Instagram in June 2018 posting a picture of herself sitting under a tree wearing a sweater emblazoned with the word ‘love’.
