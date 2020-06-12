Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Jennifer Aniston: Celebs' stellar social media debuts that broke the internet

1 / 8

Celebs' social media debuts that took the internet by storm

Social media has become a major medium for stars to connect with their fans. Every star makes sure to put their best foot forward and serve their fans with the best content. Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor haven't yet step foot into the Instagram world officially and are amongst the most awaited celebrity debuts on social sites! Meanwhile, some of the debutants on the platform like Will Smith, Jennifer Garner and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines! Ek Tha Tiger star Katrina Kaif talked about being social media friendly stating, "I am still the same person. Whether I go on social media or not has no relevance to the fact that the world and life around us have changed from what it was just a few years back. There was no paparazzi culture, no instant-update culture where everyone knows what everyone else is doing all the time. No one had any idea about others, except when their movie released. This instant access culture has consumed almost the entire society. It’s now a part of the world — whether you go to the airport, you go to a party or you go to a penthouse. There is no way of avoiding it. Like an ostrich in the sand, you cannot bury your head in the sand. They are there. The fact that I am putting up pictures of mine on social platform brings out a certain aspect of me which can be fun, candid or quirky." On that note, here's a list of celeb debuts that took the internet by storm!

